Auckland emergency services have closed two northbound lanes on the Northern Motorway after a crash after Greville Rd.

The NZ Transport Agency said delays are stretching back to Tristram Ave and advise motorists to exit prior or expect long delays.

Multiple cars were involved in the incident which occurred around 5.40pm.

Elsewhere, a breakdown in the Waterview Tunnel caused some delays for northbound motorists but has now been cleared.

