Politicians will make their way to Ratana this week for a massive celebration to mark 100 years since prophet Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana is said to have received a divine revelation from which the Ratana Church was born.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak at a pōwhiri for political parties on Wednesday afternoon, as will National leader Simon Bridges and Greens co-leader Marama Davidson.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters will not be going but NZ First MP Shane Jones will be speaking.

The Ratana Church and the Labour Party have a long-standing relationship, and the last time Ardern was there, in February, she was gifted a middle name for her then unborn baby. The name, Te Waru, means "eight" and was a reference to the 8th of November, 1918.

Ardern, who chose Te Aroha as baby Neve's middle name, said today that there was a "huge amount of symbolism attached to Labour's relationship with Ratana.

"I say that in the way that historically the relationship has been always treated, with huge weight around symbolism, so I'm very mindful of that and the importance placed on that relationship even now. That's something I'm really thinking about with the words that I choose to share on the day," Ardern told reporters today.

Labour MP Adrian Rurawhe, who is the great-grandson of TW Ratana, said between 15,000 and 25,000 people were expected to attend the five-day celebration, which culminates on Thursday, the 100th anniversary to the day Ratana is said to have received a message from the Holy Spirit. Ratana went on to found the church in 1925.

"We know we've got huge numbers coming, because they've let us know, from parishes around the country and from Australia. From across Australia there's at least 300 coming. So, big, big groups," Rurawhe said.

November 8 was without doubt the most significant day Ratana faithful would celebrate in generations.

"It marks the 100 years and we want to remember the hope and promise that Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana talked about. Many of his prophecies are still to come to pass, and remember the hope that he delivered for his people."

The Government is expected to make an announcement on housing at Ratana. Previous governments have also used Ratana celebrations to make similar announcements.