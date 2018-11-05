An electric scooter rider in Christchurch took a heavy fall over the weekend after attempting to grind a Lime scooter on a garden rail.

The stunt rider, who was unharmed in the incident, bunny-hopped onto the 30cm garden rail at a snail's pace before losing control of the e-scooter.

Dressed to the nines, the Tony Hawk wannabe, skidded on the garden rail before falling backwards on his bottom, buckling the rail on Cashel St.

The man's friend filming the incident bursts into laughter as his friend crashed onto the rail and zoomed in on the indent left from the bail.

Fortunately, the trickster was not hurt after performing the trick and did not require any medical treatment - except the fall to his pride.

The rider fell backwards onto the rail he tried to grind. Photo / Supplied

, the number of ACC claims for e-scooter related injuries has almost tripled in the past week, with a total of 38 claims since they launched.

The number of claims had risen by 24 since Wednesday, October 24, when the Herald reported there had been 14 claims since the October 15 launch in Auckland and Christchurch.

Twenty-seven of the then 38 claims have come from users in Auckland, with the rest from Christchurch.