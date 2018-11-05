

A large fire at Porangahau Rd in Central Hawke's Bay is believed to have re-ignited from a previous burn-off.

Fire and Emergency was called at about 4pm Sunday to the vegetation fire at Porangahau Rd.

Principal rural fire officer Trevor Mitchell said the blaze served as a timely reminder to check fires were completely out and seek advice from rural fire officers before burning off standing vegetation.

Fifteen fire engines from around the region attended the blaze, working to keep it under control.

Conditions were too windy to deploy helicopters.

Fire crews departed the scene around 11am today once the risk of fire spreading had gone.