Burglars took chase after breaking into the Te Atatu RSA this afternoon.

A member of the public said police chased three youths running up an alley behind the shops and brought them back to the main street where they were interviewed.

He believed the offenders had broken into the RSA before running past the library and through the alleyway by G4U Dollar Store and Orient Bakeries.

There were five police cars at the shopping centre on Te Atatu Rd and about 10 officers, including two wearing special vests.

Police were called to a break-in at the Harbourview Rd clubrooms just after 1pm, a police spokesperson said.

Police were still at the scene and are speaking with three people who were assisting them with inquiries.

A worker at the RSA declined to comment when contacted by the Herald.