A search and rescue operation is underway near McLaren Falls in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Police confirmed they were looking for a 32-year-old Caleb Brooks.

A police media spokeswoman said the search was centred in an area outside of McLaren Falls Park in the Kaimai Range.

Caleb Brooks' white station wagon was found outside McLaren Falls Park. Photo / Supplied

Brooks' white station wagon, registration number DBN200, was found outside McLaren Falls Park.

Anyone who has seen Brooks or his vehicle in the last 24 hours is asked to contact Tauranga police on 07 577 4300.