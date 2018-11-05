

A robber wielding a stripped green stick and wearing a pink sock on his right hand along with another with a knife threatened staff and stole cigarettes from a Northland service station.

Whangārei police have released photos of the heavily disguised duo who robbed the GAS station on Paramount Parade in Tikipunga about 8.25pm last Thursday.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been offered cheap tobacco products over the last few days or know anything about the aggravated robbery to come forward.

Photos posted on the Northland Facebook page show one of the men wearing a black cap with a LA logo, a blue bandanna across his face, a grey sweatshirt and dark-coloured shorts, shoes and socks.

One of the two men involved in the robbery. Photo/ Supplied

The other man at the time of the robbery was wearing a black jacket with the hood pulled tight over a black cap and he had a dark-coloured item over his face. He had on tan-coloured shorts, black shoes with white socks pulled up. On his right hand he's wearing what appears to be a pink sock.

This man was wearing a pink sock on his right hand during the robbery. Photo/ Supplied

The cigarettes from the cabinet behind the counter were stuffed into a blue backpack.

The men threatened the male staff member and told him to "stay back". A second staff member who appeared from the office area was also threatened.

"This is the type of offending and the type of offender that escalates into more crime unless they are stopped," police said.

"If you know who is responsible for this crime, if you recognise the clothing and backpack these two are wearing, or if you know someone who came into possession of lots of tobacco then we need to hear from you."

Police are also investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery worker in Ōtangarei last Tuesday about 5.30pm. A knife was poked into the chest of the male worker as he delivered a couple of pizzas, garlic bread, cake and soft drink to a Jack St house.

Detective Sergeant John Clayton said the two attackers took the food and cash from the worker and fled. Clayton would like to hear from anyone who knows about the theft or has heard others talking about it.

Another incident reported later the same day was the bashing of an 18-year-old man in Ōtangarei who had his hat and shoes taken after it was alleged he was wearing the "wrong colours".

Two males were reported to be involved in the assault and robbery outside the main shopping area.

If you can help police with any of these investigations, call Whangārei station on 09 430 4500 or call anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.