A house on Malfroy Rd in Rotorua has been damaged after catching fire today.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Megan Ruru said they received a call at 12.44pm about a house "well involved".

Two fire crews were sent to the address and the fire was extinguised by 1.15pm, she said.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene said there was a fair bit of damage to the house, particularly on the front right corner, where it was blackened and guttering was hanging off.

Fire crews dampening down a house after it caught fire. Photo / Ben Fraser

Rotorua senior station officer Tony Kelly said it was a single room that caught fire, which then spread partly into the lounge area.

He said the fire safety unit would investigate but it was too early to say what the possible cause was.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, he said.

Ruru said it was a Housing New Zealand house and a representative was asked to respond.