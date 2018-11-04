State Highway 1 in Christchurch will be closed for at least three hours following a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the corner of Main South Rd and Foremans Rd, Islington just after 10am.

Police said it was a serious crash and Main South Rd would be closed in both directions for at least three hours.

A detour had been set up on Pound Rd and at the intersection with Halswell Junction Rd.

A second crash has been reported on Pound Rd at the intersection with Savills Rd.

The Pound Rd diversion. Photo / Supplied

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.