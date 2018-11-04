One person has been seriously injured in a crash involving a truck and a car in Auckland this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they were called to the incident on Great South Rd, Penrose, at 10.10am.

One fire truck was at the scene alongside police and the ambulance service, she said.

Traffic was heavy in the area while the crash blocked both lanes. Auckland Transport advised motorists to avoid the area. Photo / Michael Craig

A St John spokeswoman said the service was still on the scene at 10.30am attending to one person who had sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The road was blocked in both directions, but has been cleared by emergency services at 11am.

FINAL UPDATE - 11:00AM

This incident is now cleared.^TH

One local businessman said it was quite a bad crash, the force of which had pushed the front wheel out from the car.

"The car is a write off definitely."

It was currently being towed away and police were clearing the debris, he said.

A police spokesman said the road will reopen shortly.