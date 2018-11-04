Five people have been injured in a major crash in the Far North.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 10 and Old Taupo Rd, near Mangonui, about 8.40am.

The crash involved two cars and five people were believed to be injured, police said.

The road was closed and diversions were in place. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, emergency services are responding to a non-injury crash involving a school bus and a tractor, 32km south-west of Whangārei.

Sergeant Ryan Gray said a tractor travelling on Walker Rd, Waiotira, had rolled. A school bus driver had to take evasive action to miss the tractor and ended up on the edge of a ditch about 9.16am.

Gray said no one was injured and all the students had been taken off the bus with alternative transport being arranged.