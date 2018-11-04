A van has struck a power pole on London St in Whanganui cutting power to nearby properties.

The van collided with a roadside advertising trailer at about 7.20am on Monday before hitting the pole which snapped.

A police spokesperson said the occupants made their own way out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Two lanes remained open though cones were in place to direct traffic around the scene.

Powerco staff were on site attending to the broken pole.

BP on London St had no power and was turning customers away.

The accident happened early this morning outside Whanganui High School.