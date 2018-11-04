Two offenders with a bat robbed a Napier dairy in the early hours of Monday morning.

A scene guard was stationed at the Night and Day shop at Gull, Taradale Road, after the attack.

Police were called to the scene in the suburb of Marewa at about 1.15am, after the offenders caused damage to the front of the shop using a bat, before staff opened the door for them.

Police said the offenders left the scene with cigarettes and a small amount of money.

A spokesperson for Night and Day confirmed no one was injured during the incident.