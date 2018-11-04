Auckland traffic was backed up for an unusual reason last night - a dog decided to take a run through the Waterview Tunnel.

A Police spokesperson said they received several calls about a dog running on the side of the motorway and in the tunnel at about 10pm last night.

"It looks like some lanes were closed while we tried to get hold of the dog," police said.

A video captured in the tunnel shows the dog running alongside a cop car, as it escorts the pooch outside of the tunnel.

Advertisement

"Just in case anyone is stuck in traffic in the Waterview Tunnel on their way home, we're at the front of that traffic and this is what's happening," Tamiko Shack posted to Facebook.

Despite the hold up, police said they were happy to report that the dog was safely retrieved just after 10.30pm and the lanes reopened.

The incident happened just as an announcement was made that new high-tech speed cameras will be tested in Waterview Tunnel.

The year-long trial of point-to-point cameras will begin around the middle of next year and, although they are only trials, tickets will still be issued to motorists who speed.

The Government will then decide whether to roll them out around the country.