COMMENT

It was just as well that New Zealand First minister Tracey Martin was in Dunedin for the Labour Party conference.

It was a reminder that Labour didn't actually win the last election but was chosen to lead the Government by New Zealand First.

That was of little matter at the start of the conference, which was as much a celebration about its new-found unity as it was being in Government.

Famous for its factional infighting, Labour appears to be going through a period of unity - a perception enhanced by the fact that the media was shut out of any part of the conference in which delegates expressed opinions.

It is hardly the behaviour of a party that claims to be part of the most open Government we have seen.

Oddly enough New Zealand First, which has the most secretive leader, runs the most open conferences.

But there was no doubting the mood at Labour. The scarves and hats were brightest of reds, the smiles wide and the cheese rolls abundant.

And Jacinda Ardern herself made a special mention of Winston Peters and New Zealand First a couple of times in her speech today - as well as the Greens who were represented in the audience by co-leader Marama Davidson.

There was also some recognition of MMP politics in one of the constitutional remits that was passed (behind closed doors).

For many years, the constitution has said that the party manifesto is binding - even though in reality it can't be when the party agrees to park policy during Coalition negotiations, as it did this year on a resource rental for water.

So the manifest is no longer binding and Coalition agreements will have to be approved by the New Zealand Council as soon as possible after the announcement of a Government. That reflects reality, as Ardern said.

Ardern was introduced by her partner, Clarke Gayford, who played MC with the ease of the professional broadcaster he is: "It says my very next job is to introduce someone known here as the Prime Minister of New Zealand. You might know her as that whereas I just know her as someone who is falling behind when it comes to her turn to unload the dishwasher... Jacinda."

Ardern clearly has had enough of big build-ups.

She received that at the conference opening on Friday night from cabinet minister David Parker, who pulled together some of the most flattering international reviews she has had including "international feminist icon" (Irish Independent), "inspiration world leader," (London Evening Standard) and "the very hero the global left needs now".

Parker had to leave the conference early for a trip to China but not before hosting about 10 ambassadors and other diplomats who had trekked to Dunedin to see success first hand.

Tracey Martin was originally turned away by a Labour volunteer vetting arrivals, having turned up to the Dunedin Town Hall on Sunday without a Labour Party lanyard.

Martin was there as Associate Education Minister with responsibility for the subject of Ardern's speech, 600 new support staff in schools for complex learning needs.

It was not essential that Martin be there for the announcement.

But she and Ardern worked together closely in Opposition on children policy and Ardern has a great deal of confidence in her.

It was a gesture of unity in the Coalition and that will be much more important factor to "winning" a second term than the current harmony in Labour.