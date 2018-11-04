Police believe they have found the body of a Hamilton dad missing since last Monday.

Christopher Huxtable, 35, had been missing since Monday afternoon when he was supposed to pick his daughter up from school but did not show up.

Waikato police today said last night they located a body near Mt Pirongia believed to be Huxtable.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the Coroner," police said.

"Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Huxtable at this sad time."

