A large ash tree in Lewis Ave was a casualty of today's high winds in Whanganui.

The tree on the berm of the Aramoho street crashed down just before 10am, completely blocking the street near the Somme Pde intersection.

Neighbours were astounded that the only damage was to a street light.

"We heard a big crash and came out to see what had happened," resident Pauline Graham said.

"It brought down the street light but if it had fallen a different way it would have hit the house over the road and it just missed the car [parked in her driveway].

"It's quite good for us because it blocked a lot of sunlight."

Natalie Turner said she heard a noise and went out to check the back of her property, not realising the tree had come down at the front.

"[The wind] was rough but I didn't think it was that bad," she said.

"It's just incredible. It's unbelievable there's almost no root system for such a big tree."

Branches had previously fallen off the tree and damaged her fence but Turner said there was no damage to her property this time.

Contractors arrived late morning to remove the tree.

The tree narrowly missed hitting a fence and a car parked on the opposite side of the road.
