Police are appealing for sightings of a missing Tasman man.

John Fraser McDonald was last seen at home in Takaka about 6pm yesterday.

His family and police have concerns for the 36-year-old's wellbeing.

A search and rescue operation is currently underway in Golden Bay.

Anyone who has seen McDonald, or has information they think may help find him, is asked to please phone police on 111 immediately.