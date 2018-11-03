Emergency services rushed to one of Hawke's Bay's main tourist attractions last night to quell a scrub fire on Te Mata peak.

A New Zealand Fire and Rescue spokesman said three appliances were dispatched to the scene at 9.30pm on Saturday and spent about two hours controlling the scrub fire.

"Appliances from Havelock North and Hastings attended. It seems it was right at the peak and then burned down the eastern face of it."

The cause of the fire was not officially known but reports on local social media pages suggested that people were spotted letting off fireworks shortly before the fire was reported.

Scorching was visible on the peak this morning.

No damage had been reported in Te Mata Peak Park, which includes iconic giant redwoods.