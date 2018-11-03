A man involved in a charity boxing event is fighting for his life in hospital this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to Horncastle Arena in Christchurch after 11pm last night, where a boxer had suffered a medical event.

The person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The event was called the Fight for Christchurch, which involved 18 amateur boxers fighting to raise money for two charities.

The fighters are described on the event website as "ordinary people, who have stepped up to do something extraordinary".

"One step at a time, one punch at a time, one round at a time, our contenders will shed sweat, tears and even a little blood to prepare themselves for their bouts."

Each boxer was championing either the Cure Kids or Conducive Education Canterbury charities.

The charity event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Christchurch-based charities over the past eight years.

Last night's incident follows an inexperienced fighter who was seriously hurt at a corporate boxing event in April.

The incident at Boxing Alley gym in Parnell, on April 27, left the corporate fighter unconscious for 20 minutes and hospitalised for four days.

Boxing Alley owner Michael Legg said at the time that the fighter, who he trained, was sent to hospital in an ambulance while still unconscious.

"He woke up on the way to the hospital," Legg said.

Legg wouldn't give specifics on the health status of the fighter beyond saying "last I heard he was doing really well".

"He's had the brain therapy stuff but he's sort of come good now. He's running and he's all good," Legg said.

A fellow fighter in a separate bout that night, Maddie Brogan, said the incident was "traumatic" for the audience and the entire night was cancelled following the knock-out.