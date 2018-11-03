The wild winds that kept some Aucklanders rugged up indoors last night is set to calm today, with the odd showers expected later out west.

Across the lower North Island heavy rain and northwest gales continued this morning.

Notably, a trampoline took flight on Mackay St, in Wainuiomata, overnight and landed on the roof of another house.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said strong gusty winds had persisted in Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay this morning.

Overnight top winds had reached about 70km/h at the top of the Sky Tower, 60km/h at a height of 100m in Whangaparoa and 40km/h at the Auckland Airport.

Mammatus under anvil cloud, Christchurch looking North at kick off time @WeatherWatchNZ @MetService pic.twitter.com/nIuUuvzgzu — Andrew Hamer (@sledge47) November 3, 2018

The wind at Castlepoint on the Wairarapa coast had reached 89km/h, and about 102km/h in Mount Kaukau in Wellington.

James said a front was moving over the North Island and there had been a few showers in its trail.

It was gradually clearing and was likely to "be a pretty fine day for Auckland" with the exception of a few more showers this afternoon mainly in the West Coast.

"We are in an easing trend now."

In the South Island there was still a lot of shower activity on the West Coast, he said.

Summer-like in the eastern South Island 👉



Christchurch (Kyle St): 29.9°C, warmest since 16 Feb 🌡️

Dunedin (Musselburgh): 25.6°C, warmest since 25 Feb 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/wAyfUbkCTQ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 3, 2018

On Monday, a ridge of high pressure will move quickly eastwards across the country and bring more settled weather.

Northwest winds are forecast to strengthen again ahead of an approaching front late on Tuesday.

Main centre forecasts today

Whangārei

Some morning rain, then fine. Strong northwesterlies turn southwest during the morning, easing evening. High 20C, low 12C

Auckland

Early morning rain, then becoming fine. Chance shower about the west coast. Strong northwesterlies change southwest morning. High 18C, 13C

Hamilton

Rain clearing around dawn then, fine apart from some evening cloud. Strong westerlies easing evening. High 18C, 11C

Tauranga

Rain clearing in the morning, then fine apart from some evening cloud. Strong southwesterlies easing evening. High 19C, 11C

Wellington

Showers, briefly heavy, clearing before dawn then fine. Gale northwesterly gradually dying out. High 17C, 10C

Christchurch

Fine with northwesterlies, but a brief afternoon southwest change brings a few showers. High 19C, 6C

Dunedin

Showers clearing by evening. Strong westerlies easing afternoon. High 15C, 10C

Source: MetService