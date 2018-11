Two people are believed to have moderate injuries after a car crash south of Auckland.

The crash, which involved two cars, happened on Patumahoe Rd, between Clive Rd and Hunter Rd around 9.25pm.

Police, and fire crews rushed to the scene shortly after, along with St John ambulance staff.

A police spokeswoman said two people were believed to have sustained "moderate injuries" in the crash.

The crash happened on Patumahoe Rd, south of Auckland. Image / Google Maps

It was not known whether anyone else was in the vehicle when the crash occurred.