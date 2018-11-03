There are five lucky Lotto tickets out there - each winning a cool $200,000 in tonight's draw.

The tickets were sold at Countdown Kerikeri, the Onerahi Bookshop & Lotto, the Kaukapakapa Store, Mitchell's Paper Power in Auckland and Winton New World in Southland.

The winners' big pay packets come after Division One was struck.

Tonight's lucky numbers were: 1, 7, 22, 23, 29 and 36. The bonus ball was 18 and Powerball was 2.

The Strike Four numbers were 36, 7, 23 and 22.

None of the five tickets had the Powerball number and no one had the correct Strike Four number either, so both prizes will jackpot to Wednesday's draw.

Powerball rolls over to a jackpot of $10 million on Wednesday night's draw and $300,000 for Strike Four, which also rolled over tonight.