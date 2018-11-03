A flock of ducklings received a much-needed hand up after they fell into a drain in Auckland.

Police officers from the youth services staff in Browns Bay were called to the unique rescue after spotting 12 ducklings in a drain on Friday.

Video footage of the incident was captured and posted to the North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police Facebook page.

A man can be seen bending down to pick up a number of ducklings from the drain and placing them carefully on the path, before they run off to their grateful mother.

"Isn't this a great tale? Our youth services staff in Browns Bay helped out a mother duck in a spot of bother as her 12 ducklings were stuck down a drain.

"The rescue went swimmingly,'' the caption says.

"Staff moved a vehicle [that was] on top of the drain, freeing all 12 of the little ones. Good job, team.''

The flock can be seen waddling away - their mum quacking loudly - as a man can be heard saying: "That's one happy mum!"