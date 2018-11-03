While most rugby fans were focusing on Japan being hammered by the All Blacks at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo, others were critiquing the new team jersey.

The fresh, new-look jersey has been debuted on the field, after its unveiling at a launch event in Tokyo earlier in the week.

According to adidas, the kit is an advanced jersey of the future, with the collar being a nod to the All Blacks' past.

Designed and manufactured over an 18-month period, a group of senior All Blacks gave input into the design and performance of the jersey, including captain Kieran Read, Beauden Barrett, Samuel Whitelock and Sonny Bill Williams.

Fans had mixed reviews on the new shirt - with a common point of discussion being the return to the white collar.

Wtf is this? And what is with the round neck? Bring back the 2011 jersey collar and sleeves cause it looks like SBWs arms are about to fall off cause there’s no circulation! — Caleb Waqa (@reaperr07) November 1, 2018

"Good to see white collars on the All Blacks jersey again," one punter tweeted.

"Don't like the new collar," another one put bluntly.

"Happy that the All Blacks have gone back to using the white collar ... the plain black one looks boring tbh #JAPvNZL," a third tweet read.

The white collar was last seen on the All Blacks jersey between 2011 and 2014.

Good to see white collars on the All Blacks jersey again #JAPvNZL — Kiernan Busher (@Kiernan_Busher) November 3, 2018

Finer details of the jersey sees 3D logos and raw, elastic cuffs in the design.

Adidas VP specialist of sports James Foster said the key element of the design was the use of seamless, woven technology – an industry first for a rugby jersey.

Another fan suggested the AIG logo featured too high up on the new design.

"Otherwise looks fine," he tweeted.

Others weren't stoked about the fit of the jersey.

"It looks like SBW's arms are about to fall off cause there's no circulation!" one person worried.

AIG logo is too high on the All Blacks' new Jersey IMHO. Otherwise looks fine. #JAPvNZL — Monty Bamford (@Hotch257) November 3, 2018

All concerns aside, the boys in black won with a final score of 31-69.

The new All Blacks jersey would be worn by the team on the rest of the Northern Tour.

It will be in use until Rugby World Cup 2019 (when a new All Blacks jersey will be launched) and then return for the 2020 All Blacks season.