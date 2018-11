Firefighters in the Selwyn region are battling a large hedge fire that has broken out on a rural property this evening.

Crews rushed to the scene on Newtons Rd, west of Christchurch, just after 7pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern district spokesman said the fire was burning "quite well" on their arrival.

"We've thrown quite a few resources at it," he said.

The hedge fire is on Newtons Rd, in the Selwyn district. Image / Google Maps

Four fire engines and six tankers were now helping to get the fire under control.

More to come.