A Hamilton dad was supposed to pick his daughter up from school on Monday afternoon but did not show up.

Now police are seeking help to find 35-year-old Christopher Huxtable.

"Please keep an eye out for Christopher Huxtable and his dark grey Mitsubishi Delica," Waikato police posted on Facebook.

Huxtable drives a dark grey Mitsubishi Delica with the registration BWN341 and was last seen on Monday morning in Hamilton.

Advertisement

He dropped his daughter at school on the morning of October 29, and has not been seen since.

Anyone who has seen his vehicle or know of his whereabouts should call police on 111.

Information can also be passed on to Hamilton Central Police station on 07 858 6200.