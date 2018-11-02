A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Northland.

Hamuera Wilson, 23, came to the Otaika Motor Camp in Whangārei after midnight on October 21 with critical chest injuries.

His injuries were believed to be a result of the stabbing, and police said at the time that he died at the scene despite efforts to revive him.

On Saturday, police said a Northland man had been arrested and charged with murder in relation to Wilson's death.

He will appear at Whangārei District Court on Saturday.

"As the matter is before the courts police are not in a position to comment further," police said in a statement.