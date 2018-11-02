It's been a horror start to the first weekend of November on the roads with three deaths and 10 people injured in four separate crashes around the North Island.

One of the fatalities involved a child, the Herald has been told, but a police spokeswoman said on Saturday morning that she was not in a position to release the age of the person who died in the crash.

One person died and three others injured in a serious crash in Northland around 9pm on Friday.

The single-car incident occurred on Kokopu Road near the intersection of State Highway 15.

Two others are in a serious condition and a third person suffered moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Meanwhile, another person has also died in a single-car crash near Masterton on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Upper Waingawa Road at around 6.20pm. Three other people in the car were injured in the crash.

A rescue helicopter was called to the scene.

Separately, a serious crash on State Highway 2 in the Eastern Bay of Plenty near Whakatane also resulted in the death of another person.

The crash between a car and a ute happened at about 4.40pm on Friday at the intersection of Bell Road and SH2 near Nukuhou, east of Whakatane.

Three other people were taken to hospital with various injuries.

Emergency services were also called to a crash on State Highway 36 at 5.50pm.

Police said the crash happened on Pyes Pa Rd between Taumata Rd and Oropi Rd, where a car had reportedly hit a bank.

One person had complained of a sore chest, a police spokeswoman said.

A photographer driving past the scene at about 6.40pm told the Bay of Plenty Times that the crash had partially blocked the highway and one vehicle was badly damaged.