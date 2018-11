Tauranga Police are seeking information from the public after a teenager sustained critical injuries in an incident near Welcome Bay tonight.

A police spokesperson said an 18-year-old was injured after falling off the back of a ute on Waitaha Rd around 8.45pm.

Anyone who saw the incident, or a ute driving on Waitaha Rd around the time of the incident are being urged to contact the police.

"If you can help, please call Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300," the spokesperson said.