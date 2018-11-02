Instead of a bang and a pop, Guy Fawkes could go down in a fizzle and a whimper as unsettled weather looks to dampen the firework spirit.

Guy Fawkes is officially on November 5, which falls on a Monday night this year so many punters are expected to light the fuse tonight.

There are a number of firework events set to draw oh's and ah's around the country.

The Trusts Arena in Auckland will host a Spooks and Sparks night, combining Halloween and Guy Fawkes for a night of family entertainment.

A 25-minute firework and laser show will conclude the evening after three hours of prior entertainment and fairground activities.

Those in the Mount Maunganui area can head along to Bay Park Speedway to watch a night of racing conclude with a $20,000 fireworks display.

Wellington Cricket Club will continue its fireworks tradition, The Big Blast, into its 15th year with the display set to get under way from 7.30pm.

However, weather conditions are set to challenge the fireworks tradition as a frontal system with strong winds and rain moves northwards over the nation.

MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer told the Herald Canterbury, Wellington, the Wairarapa and the Marlborough Sounds are in the firing line.

"Most of the strong or severe weather is on the South Island tomorrow and we have a number of warnings and watches in place," he said.

"We could get gusts up to around 120 km/h in exposed places from Saturday morning 11am until 1am on Sunday."

🌬️ One of the windiest weekends in a while is shaping up for Aotearoa!



Check the animation to see when it will be gustiest at your place 💨 pic.twitter.com/GGji4DRcrt — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 2, 2018



Those in Auckland won't escape unharmed either, with morning and evening cloud set to cover the skies with wind developing in the afternoon.

"There will be some quite strong winds from the afternoon, some northwesterlies are going to get quite strong running through the city," Mercer said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are reminding those taking part in Guy Fawkes celebrations to act safely around them.

FENZ said in a number of places you're only allowed to light fireworks on private property and could face fines as much as $20,000 for breaching the law.

It says adults are the only people who should light them and to keep a bucket of water, hose or fire extinguisher nearby and leave damaged fireworks alone.

Veterinarians are also asking for members of the public to spare a thought for pets and animals this weekend while celebrating Guy Fawkes.

The Animates Vetcare team shared their tips for pet owners to make the annual fireworks bonanza less stressful.

Exercising them earlier in the evening to tire them out and feeding them before fireworks start are quick things you can do to make pets more relaxed and sleepy.

Turning on music or the TV to disguise the noise of fireworks can be useful, Animates Vetcare said.

And creating a den of their favourite blankets and toys if your animals want to curl up and hide is another useful tip.

Pets should, where possible, be kept inside, with their bed, favourite toys and the curtains closed.

Birds and other small pets should have their cages or enclosures partially covered with a blanket.