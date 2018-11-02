A fire threatening houses in Hawea has seen some residents told to evacuate.

The fire broke out by State Highway 6 at Hawea this evening.

An employee of the Lake Hawea Hotel said the fire appeared to have started by the roadside near Capell Ave, the turnoff into Lake Hawea.

There were about five houses on the hill near the fire.

''With the wind, it's just gathered speed.''

There were individual trees with rings of fire around them, and the houses were possibly in danger.

''I would definitely say that,'' she said.

The fire could be seen from the hotel.

The road was closed, and the fire was moving up the hill.

''The smoke's gone from white to black... It's just gathering momentum.''

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) units and helicopters converge on the scene after they were called in about 5.20pm.

''The fire's burning up a hillside uncontained at this stage," a spokesman said.

There were four fire engines at the scene, and another four on their way.

One helicopter was battling the blaze, and four were on their way.

''Crews are working to protect those properties where possible.''