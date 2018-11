One person has died after a serious crash on SH2 in the Eastern Bay of Plenty near Whakatane.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Bell Rd and SH2 near Nukuhou, east of Whakatane.

Four people have been injured, police confirmed, and are being assessed by ambulance staff.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area until diversions can be put in place, as traffic is backing up.

Advertisement

More to come.