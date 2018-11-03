A victim of historic sex offending burst into tears in Whanganui District Court on Friday as her tormentor, a former teacher, was sentenced to imprisonment.

Paul Roger Herrick has been in and out of prison since the 1990's for crimes committed against children as young as nine years, old beginning in the 60's.

Herrick, 73, was sentenced to 21 and a half months' imprisonment by Judge Philip Crayton on eight historic sex charges.

One of the two victims in attendance read a victim impact statement out loud to the court, the details of which were suppressed by Judge Crayton.

"I do make these observations, particularly for the victim that read her victim impact statement today," said the Judge.

"Mr Herrick, they were in no way responsible for your offending. This offending was all about you and your desires."

In 2015 Herrick was sentenced to nine months' home detention and ordered to pay $2000 reparation in Oamaru District Court for twice indecently assaulting a boy at Awamoa School.

One year later in 2016, Herrick was sentenced to four years and nine months' imprisonment for fifteen sex offences against seven other children.

The most recent victims came forward with details of Herrick's offending after seeing coverage of his 2015 and 2016 sentencings in the media.

Judge Crayton said that Herrick, who was released on parole in January, had not offended since 1987.

"What is plain is that after serving significant sentences and engaging in rehabilitation is you are someone who has both insight and significant remorse.

"You have significant insight that you have ruined many lives."