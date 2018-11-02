The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is investigating multiple complaints made in relation to Gordon Paul Bayne.

The investigation is being spearheaded by MBIE's Integrity and Enforcement Team on behalf of the Official Assignee (OA).

Bayne, also known as Paul Bayne, has been adjudicated bankrupt four times with his most recent bankruptcy adjudication on February 4, 2016.

MBIE said it was an offence for an undischarged bankrupt to be involved in the management of business, without the consent of the OA or the Court.

The maximum penalty for failing to comply with this obligation is two years' imprisonment.

"MBIE is aware of allegations that Mr Bayne is involved in operating concrete laying services in the Auckland area and has received complaints regarding the quality of this work," OA for New Zealand Ross van der Schyff said.

"We rely on bankrupts to honestly inform us about their affairs, bankrupts owe a duty to disclose information to the OA.

"If we are aware of any bankrupt that may be concealing assets we will investigate."

MBIE said it is an offence for a bankrupt to conceal assets from the OA and is punishable by a term of imprisonment of up to three years.

The OA asks for anyone who has dealt with Bayne and his concrete business to contact MBIE on 0508 467 658 or email info@insolvency.govt.nz.

The OA encourages anyone who may be considering entering into a contract with an individual or business to do some due diligence first, including checking the insolvency registers at www.insolvency.govt.nz which contains full details of a person's current insolvency status.