A litter of puppies found abandoned in a sealed container are looking for new homes after being cared for by the Tauranga SPCA.

The eight puppies were found dumped in a slipway near the ferry to Matakana, said SPCA spokeswoman Jessie Gilchrist.

"They were found by a truck driver in a sealed container."

The pups were about 5 weeks old when they were discovered. The litter needed to be placed in foster care as they were too young to be re-homed or kept at the shelter.

Advertisement

"At five weeks they're usually still with their mum and need around the clock care. These puppies would be easy to home," Gilchrist said.

"They have great personalities and puppies are easier to re-home than fully grown dogs."

The puppies are just one of the thousands of cases the SPCA handles every year.

In 2017, it received more than 15,500 animal welfare complaint.

In order to keep helping animals in need, SPCA has launched a new fundraising campaign this month.

Tauranga SPCA's Hannah Cobb with two of the eight puppies dumped in a sealed container. Photo / Jean Bell

The national campaign, called Walk Your Dog to the Moon, aims to see people across the country take their dog for walks and track the kilometres they travel.

Those without their own dog are also welcome to register and join in.

Gilchrist said the goal was for participants across the country to rack up a total of 385,500km - or the distance to the moon.

"We're hoping to raise $150,000 through the Walk Your Dog to the Moon campaign."

The money raised will go towards rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals.

To find out more go to www.walktothemoon.co.nz.