One person is being transported to North Shore Hospital this afternoon following a serious crash in Silverdale.

Police are reporting a car has driven into a bollard on Silverdale St around 3.50pm and there are no other reports of injury.

St John spokeswoman Chrissy Hamilton told the Herald the person was being transported to hospital via ambulance.

She said St John received a call about the incident at 3.50pm and arrived on the scene at 3.52pm. Two ambulances were sent to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told the Herald crews assisted St John on the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the incident and the road remains open, a police spokesperson said.