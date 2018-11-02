The ghost of Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway's Twitter past is coming back to haunt him.

National MPs have taken great delight in going through the minister's previous posts about Government transparency, retweeting them, and agreeing whole-heartedly.

Lees-Galloway has been under fire for granting residency to Karel Sroubek after Sroubek was found guilty of using a false passport. He is serving time for drug-smuggling.

He has ordered an investigation into the case after information emerged which, if true, would contradict what he based his original decision on.

But citing legal reasons, he has been silent on why he granted Sroubek residence or any detail about the claims being investigated.

If the contradictory information stacks up, it could mean that Sroubek may have committed an offence under the Immigration Act - which could trigger liability for deportation or criminal charges.

Following a particularly awkward Question Time on Thursday in which the minister repeatedly avoided answering questions, National MPs took to Twitter to use the minister's former words against him.

"I want more facts!!! That's what it's all about. Why the wall of silence from Govt?"

Lees-Galloway said in January 2017.

I want more facts!!! That's what it's all about. Why the wall of silence from Govt? — Iain Lees-Galloway (@IainLG) January 26, 2017

He added in another tweet: "That's the problem with the use of Ministerial discretion - it's not transparent..."

Senior MP and Twitter provocateur Judith Collins retweeted both of these, adding in one: "I agree..."

I’m finding myself agreeing with this too🧐 https://t.co/wLyjvP8Ypb — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) November 1, 2018

National MP Mark Mitchell joined in the retweeting action, saying: "Please support Iain Lees-Galloway's plea to Iain Lees-Galloway for more facts and to drop the wall of silence from Gov."

Please support Iain Lees-Galloway’s plea to Iain Lees-Galloway for more facts and to drop the wall of silence from Govt. https://t.co/mR9nAClyVi — Mark Mitchell (@MarkMitchellMP) November 1, 2018

National MPs Chris Bishop and Simeon Brown also added their two cents.

Lees-Galloway had been asking about the granting of citizenship to tech billionaire Peter Thiel.

In Question Time on Thursday, Lees-Galloway repeatedly ducked questions from National's immigration spokesman Michael Woodhouse.

"It is not in the public interest for me to divulge the information that I did or did not have in making that decision," he said in response to questions about whether Sroubek might be in danger if he were deported.

His lack of answers earned howls of interjection from the Opposition and warnings from Speaker Trevor Mallard.

"Clearly, the public interest test is one which should be a high test when it is applied, because otherwise it can be used to avoid proper scrutiny of ministerial decision-making," Mallard said.

"I do want to make it clear to Ministers that the fact that they are not required to generally disclose something under a statute is not a protection for answers in this House."

The investigation is expected to take up to three weeks.