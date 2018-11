A man and a woman have been arrested following a ram-raid of a Bishopdale bar this morning.

Around 3.30am, a stolen car was used to smash a window of Bishop Brothers Public House.

Video footage from the bar shows two women, one dressed in a sheep onesie, directing a car which reverses into the window and smashes it.

The women then run into the bar, grabbing multiple bottles of alcohol.

A man and a woman were arrested this morning.

- Christchurch Star