Brazen thieves have been taking steel from Waikato Regional Council's Lower Piako floodgates in the Hauraki Plains.

So far, two walkway platforms have been removed from the floodgates in Kaihere Rd, Ngātea, and an attempt had been made on a third.

"With the third one they must have run out of battery power, they'd tried to grind it off," said integrated catchment management works supervisor Ian Sara.

The platforms, which were about 7m long and 4.5m long, were heavy, up high, and would have required at least two people to lift them.

Advertisement

Sara said the were noticed missing on October 31 during a monthly check on the council's flood protection assets.

"I'd say someone is using them for a walkway across a drain or for scrap metal," he said.

The walkway platforms were bolted to service beams so staff could safely access the floodgates for maintenance work.

Sara said the removal of the platforms did not compromise flood protection but was a health and safety issue for staff.

Replacement platforms would be welded on to prevent further thefts.

"We have in excess of 120 steel walkways on the Piako-Waihou scheme, and any adjacent to highways and roads will be welded down," Sara explained.

The police have been informed of the thefts.

"If you've seen a nice walkway bridge somewhere over a drain, or any suspicious activity, it'd be good to let them know," said Sara.

He said the council was treating the thefts as a serious incident not only because of the cost on ratepayers - but also because it threatens lives and the integrity of critical infrastructure that is there to prevent damage to properties during floods.

If you have any information on the thefts, contact your local police or Waikato Regional Council.