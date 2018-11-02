Departure cards will be a thing of the past by Monday.

International travellers will no longer have to complete a departure card when leaving New Zealand as of Monday, November 5.

Around 6.5 million departure cards are completed annually, and their removal is expected to save travellers more than 100,000 hours.

The removal of the departure cards was announced by the Immigration and Customs Ministers in August this year.

"While travellers will no longer have to complete departure cards, if they are carrying cash or currency to the value of NZ$10,000 or more they must see a Customs Officer to complete a Border Cash Report before they depart New Zealand," Terry Brown, Customs manager Customs of Border Operations.

"It is not illegal to carry large sums of cash in and out of the country, but the law requires that it is reported so authorities can check that the money is being carried for legitimate purposes and is not linked to illegal activities.

"The removal of New Zealand's departure cards brings seamless travel between Australia and New Zealand a step closer, as travellers will now be able to have a card-free departure process on both sides of the Tasman."

The main purpose for the departure card currently was to collect statistical information. Stats NZ confirmed there were alternative sources of information and methods they could use to produce tourism and migration statistics.

The Government would continue to collect the information required for border processing and statistics by electronic and other means.