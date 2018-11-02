Police are investigating a nasty attack in Auckland's CDB where a man suffered a wound to the neck after being hit by a flying glass.

The man was on Fort St near the Roxy nightclub at 1.45am on October 14.

Another male came up to him and threw a glass at his face.

The glass caused a serious wound to the man's neck and he was rushed to hospital.

The men were not known to each other.

Police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV footage in the area at the time.

If you know him, or witnessed the attack, contact the Auckland City police on 09 302 6400.

To pass on information anonymously, contact confidential crime reporting line Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.