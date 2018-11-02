The jury trying the two men accused of murdering of Raymond and James Fleet have reached their verdicts.

On trial are Mikaere James Hura, 21, and Zen Pulemoana, 27, who are jointly charged with Martin Hone with murdering the uncle and nephew at Mamaku on August 7 last year.

Hura has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Raymond and James Fleet. He has also been found guilty of methamphetamine-related charges.

Pulemoana has been found guilty of the murder of James and guilty of the manslaughter of Raymond.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald entered the convictions and remanded the pair in custody for sentencing on December 17.

Hone had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges; a second man, Richard Te Kani, has admitted manslaughter charges stemming from the Fleets' death.

The jury took about 14 hours to reach its verdicts.