Rescuers are battling to save a whale rarely found in New Zealand waters that has stranded itself on a Waikato beach.

Project Jonah general manager Daren Grover said a southern bottlenose whale was stranded on the beach at Port Waikato.

"These whales are very rarely seen close to shore. We have some concerns about its condition, and have got a team there assessing the situation and its health."

Staff from Fire and Emergency and the Department of Conservation were also on the scene, he said.

"We don't need any more help down here at this stage."

High tide was coming up at 4pm, when they would try and refloat the whale.

