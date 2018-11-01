Kelly Tarlton's has welcomed two cute baby penguins to their family, two weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement of their first royal baby.

The two baby Gentoo penguin chicks were born a day apart, weighing in a teensy 280g and 240g. They were born biologically to the penguin couple, DB and Noah.

The second egg was fostered to another couple George and Skye after their own egg was infertile. The pair went on to successfully incubate the fostered egg and will continue to raise the chick as their own.

The chicks can already be seen in the Penguin Discovery exhibit. Photo / Kelly Tarlton's

The new two chicks, who are yet to be named, have marked another successful breeding year for the Auckland attraction.

"We're so excited to welcome our two 'Royal babies' to the family! They arrived just in time to waddle into the history books and reserve bragging rights amongst their generation to say they were around for the Royal tour!" said Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's Auckland head curator, Andrew Christie.



"Every single year we look forward to penguin breeding season at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's. "We've been so fortunate to have 22 successful years, and this is a true testament to the breeding facilities we have on-site, as well as the extensive husbandry knowledge of our team!

Kelly Tarlton's says every year it looks forward to chicks hatching. Photo / Kelly Tarlton's

"From helping build breeding nests, monitoring egg development and weighing each chick up to four times a day, the team has invested countless hours into ensuring the safe arrival and development of each and every chick."

The baby penguins are already available to be seen from the public and Kiwis can get up close and personal if they want to spend time with the adorable chicks,

"Guests can visit our two latest arrivals and their families in the Penguin Discovery exhibit at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's Auckland," says Christie.

Can I take it home? Photo / Kelly Tarltons

"For those looking for a more intimate encounter, a Penguin Passport experience allows you to enter their icy wonderland to learn all about them through a guided tour and witness penguins waddle, hop, slip and slide along the ice right in front of you."



For further updates, including the upcoming naming of the baby chicks, follow Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's on Facebook and Instagram.