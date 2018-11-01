A Navy crew have pulled a 12m steel hulled yacht from the rocks at the iconic Poor Knights Islands today.

Police were notified of reports of a mayday call after a boat was washed onto rocks at the Poor Knights Islands in an area known as the Five Arches, about 7.30am.

Sergeant Ryan Gray said less than an hour after the mayday call the stricken boatie had been pulled off the rocks by a navy team from the Offshore Patrol Vessel Wellington, which was in the area.

The Tutukaka Coastguard team met the navy team and towed the rescued boat to a sheltered bay and checked for damage.

The rudder had sustained some damaged and was taking on a small amount of water which was capabale of being pumped out by the system onboard

Coastguard towed the boat back to the marina and was scheduled to arrive just after midday.

The islands are 23 kilometres off Northland's Tutukaka Coast and are an international diving icon.

It's a total Marine Reserve and Nature Reserve and both above and below water, the islands are abundantly populated with unique and incredibly varied plant, animal and fish life.