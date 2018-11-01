The jury trying the two men accused of murdering of Raymond and James Fleet have yet to reach verdicts.

Before the jury returned to their deliberations this morning, Justice Sally Fitzgerald told them they had the option of carrying on on Monday if they felt they were making progress.

She also told them to let her know if they felt they were not making progress and to let her know if she could help them.

She reiterated her earlier assurance they were under no deadline.

On trial are Makaere James Hura, 21, and Zen Pulemoana, 27, who are jointly charged with Martin Hone with murdering the uncle and nephew at Mamaku on August 7 last year.

Hone has pleaded guilty to the charges; a second man, Richard Te Kani, has admitted manslaughter charges stemming from the Fleets' death.

As well as the murder charges Hura faces two methamphetamine-related charges.