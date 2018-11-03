A descendant of a New Zealander who led Kiwi soldiers to liberate a fortified French town 100 years ago has made a last-minute dash to Europe for the centenary commemorations.

Lieutenant Colonel Harold Barrowclough, who would later become Chief Justice and receive a knighthood, was the commanding officer of the 4th Battalion, New Zealand Rifle Brigade that used ladders to scale the fortress defences of Le Quesnoy (pronounced "ken wah") on November 4, 1918.

The liberation of Le Quesnoy, in the final days of World War I, is being marked in France with a national commemorative service at 11pm NZ time today and a Last Post ceremony at 5am tomorrow (NZ time).

Sir Harold's great nephew Peter Barrowclough, 56, had been thinking of attending the commemorations with another relative who had a military background.

Advertisement

But when the relative passed away earlier this year, and Barrowclough's workload ramped up, the plans were shelved.

Last week, however, when Barrowclough saw the Herald's coverage on the centenary events, he pondered dropping everything to make the trip.

He got in touch with documentary filmmaker Jude Dobson, whose series WW1: The Liberation of Le Quesnoy has been aired on the Herald, and she urged him to go.

"I'm sure he won't regret the last-minute decision. It'll be something he will remember for a long time to come," she said.

With help from New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) staff, Barrowclough was added to the memorial event's guest list and told he would be warmly welcomed.

"It's amazing how it's all come together," the chief executive of a Canterbury agriculture research and development company told the Herald before he jetted off.

"Growing up, Le Quesnoy was a really important family story so I am glad that I decided to give it one last shot.

"Despite everyone saying I'd have no show in getting a hotel, I've got a place in Valenciennes about 15km away by train. The hotel looks okay on the internet, but as long as it's got a bed, it'll be fine."

Barrowclough is taking five copies of a children's book, Le Quesnoy by Glyn Harper and Jenny Cooper to donate to the local primary school, l'Ecole du Lieutenant Averill, named after the first man over the wall, Leslie Averill.

The 44-member NZDF contingent and Dobson have helped arrange for him to meet Averill's son, Colin and Barrowclough is also looking forward to meeting local townsfolk, who are renowned for their generous hospitality towards New Zealanders.

"It'll be fantastic to go there and see history and place where it all happened, with hundreds of New Zealanders who fought there, and they all deserve recognition, particularly the ones who didn't come back. It will be mindblowing to be there and probably pretty emotional too," said Barrowclough whose grandfather Myles, Sir Harold's brother, who also fought in World War I.