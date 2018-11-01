The two students who died in a Waikato crash that closed SH1 at Ohakuri have been named.

They were Bikramjit Singh, 22, and Mukul Jaglan, 21, from Auckland.

Both were Indian nationals studying in New Zealand.

According to Stuff friend Amit Sharma, who was in the back seat, survived the crash.

Advertisement

He remains in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital.

A fundraising effort has begun online to support Singh's family, and Sharma while he recovers in hospital. More than $42,000 has been raised online.

The crash happened about 35km south of Tokoroa shortly before 6pm on Monday.

The two people in the second vehicle involved received minor injuries.

Witnesses at the scene provided blankets and clothing to assist victims at the scene.

Taupō area road policing group senior sergeant Fane Troy said the Serious Crash Unit investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

"It is too early to say what caused this tragedy but all aspects will be look into, police would like to remind all drivers to be aware of their surroundings and drive to the conditions."