A man accused of shooting dead a King Cobras gang member in Canterbury has today had name suppression continued by a judge.

Luke Riddell, also known as Luke Sears, a 28-year-old member of the King Cobras, was found dead on the side of Grange Rd in Selwyn's Charing Cross area last month.

A 24-year-old Canterbury man, whose occupation is listed as a process worker, has been charged with murdering Riddell at Rolleston on October 13.

He first appeared at Christchurch District Court on October 18 and was granted interim name suppression. He also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a shotgun.

The man made a brief appearance via audio visual link from prison at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

Justice Gerald Nation remanded him in custody without plea for a case review hearing on February 5.

The reasons for continued interim name suppression were also suppressed by Justice Nation.

A 35-year-old digger operator has been arrested on charges of unlawful possession of sawn-off shotguns and shotgun cartridges.